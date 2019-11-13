Here's how Shiv Sena could retain control over BMC despite split from BJP

If the Shiv Sena is able cobble up an alliance with the Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at the state level, it could also be able to hold control over India’s richest civic body – the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has a total of 94 corporators in the 227-member House. Its ally-turned-foe Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 82 corporators. Even though the two sides are formally not in an alliance in the civic body, they have 176 members, far more than the requisite 114.

If the BJP withdraws its support to the Sena, the Congress and NCP could chip in. With Congress’ 30 and NCP’s six corporators, Sena could hold onto BMC. Together, the formation would have 130 seats.

However, reports suggest that modalities of Congress and NCP supporting Sena at the municipal corporation level, have not been discussed yet.

While BJP and Shiv Sena have been traditional allies, the two sides had contested separately in the 2017 BMC election. The Sena managed to win 84 seats – two more than the BJP.

However, three Independents and seven corporators from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joined them later.

BMC’s budget for the financial year 2019-20 is Rs 30,692 crore. This is more than that of many of the smaller states in the country.

The Sena has controlled the civic body since 1985, which has only contributed to the party’s political power in the state.