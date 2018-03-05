App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 05, 2018 08:17 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

How Rahul Gandhi's vanishing acts are taking Amit Shah closer to 'Mission 360'

In the wake of adverse bye-election results and a less-than-comfortable victory in Gujarat, the Opposition confidence soared. The BJP's unlikely victory in the North East, however, has shown that the Congress has yet to bridge the 'credibility gap'.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Six months ago, when BJP chief Amit Shah declared 'Mission 360' for 2019, the Opposition sniggered at his 'Mission Impossible'.

In the wake of adverse bye-election results and a less-than-comfortable victory in Gujarat, the Opposition confidence soared. The BJP's unlikely victory in the North East, however, has shown that the Congress has yet to bridge the 'credibility gap'.

The BJP's success in the multi-ethnic, liberal milieu of the North East has confounded the Lutyen's Delhi elite and bears testimony to Amit Shah's poll craft.

The overriding message is that the BJP, defying the liberal rationale, leveraged its position as the predominant national party and convinced the electorate of its pluralism and comfort with diversities, ethnic and social. It also showed its comfort with the local-level alliances that regional sub-nationalism demands. Thus, it has occupied the space hitherto held by the Congress.

Read More

 

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC