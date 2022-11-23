 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How can his activities be construed as sectarian? asks Shashi Tharoor

Nov 23, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

A day after Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said any kind of sectarianism or parallel activities would not be allowed in the party and warned that such moves would be dealt with "seriously", Tharoor questioned how activities of the two Congress MPs could be seen as sectarian.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday sought to know how his attending events and meeting some prominent persons in Kerala, along with MP M K Raghavan, could be construed as sectarian and said he was "a bit irritated" over the issues being created in the media.

Speaking to reporters at Kannur after meeting Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, Tharoor said he was sad to hear, via media, that some were saying he and Raghavan were indulging in such activities.

"You (media) have not come here to fill up a balloon with air I hope. Regarding what you are asking about some people saying that I and Raghavan are indulging in sectarian activities, we are sad to hear that If you look at the various people we met and programmes we attended, what were the sectarian activities? I would like to know that.

"What did we say which was contrary to Congress directions? What mistake did we make? But I am a bit irritated, as there was no need to create issues in the media. I am ready to give the needle if the media wants that."

The balloon remark was apparently in reference to Satheesan's comments on Tuesday that false news reports could not destroy leaders like him as they were not "inflated balloons," who could be punctured with a pin prick.