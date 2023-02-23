 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How BBC documentary, George Soros debate may help Modi's political narrative on road to 2024

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 06:51 PM IST

The latest assertion by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that the documentary (broadcast on January 17 and 24) is ‘politics by another means’, that its airing now was not “accidental” and that the political season has “begun in London and New York” is yet another indicator of how much of a political lightening rod the documentary has become.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

It has been over a month since the first episode of the two-part BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ was aired by the BBC’s UK service. Yet it continues to make headlines as a major new flashpoint in our polarised political debate.

As we head into the next national election in 2024, over the last month, we have seen a tax ‘survey’ of the BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices, a detailed statement from the Income Tax department on its findings and another political row over comments by the billionaire George Soros on his hopes of a ‘democratic revival” in India. This unleashed a strong counter-reaction from the BJP as well. First, Union minister Smriti Irani accused Soros of wanting to “weaken” India in order to pick a “pliable” government. Then, Jaishankar, speaking in Sydney, called the tycoon ‘old, rich and dangerous”.

Broadly speaking, at the core of the BJP’s discourse over the BBC and Soros controversies is the idea that a powerful coalition of foreign entities – civil society, global media, liberal elites – are looking to malign a popular democratically elected leader, Narendra Modi, and stymie the rise of an assertive new India.