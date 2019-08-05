App
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 09:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

House arrests signal that govt will defy all democratic norms in J&K: Chidambaram

Kashmir remained on edge as authorities stepped up security at vital installations and in sensitive areas, suspended mobile internet services and either "arrested" or "detained" several leaders in fast-paced developments on Sunday night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram on Monday condemned the "house arrest" of leaders in Jammu and Kashmir and claimed it was a signal that the government would defy all democratic norms to achieve its objectives.

Reacting to the developments, Chidambaram said he was keeping his fingers crossed and before the day was over it would be known if there would be a major crisis in the state.

"The house arrest of J&K leaders is a signal that the government will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects. I condemn the house arrests," he said in a series of tweets.

"I had warned of a misadventure in J&K. It seems the government is determined to embark upon one," he said.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 09:23 am

