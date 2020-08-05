172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|hope-present-future-generations-will-follow-lord-rams-maryada-for-welfare-peace-says-akhilesh-yadav-5648281.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hope present, future generations will follow Lord Ram's 'maryada' for welfare, peace, says Akhilesh Yadav

Starting with "Jai Mahadev Jai Siya-Ram, Jai Radeh-Krishna, Jai Hanuman", Yadav in a tweet in Hindi said, "Let all be filled with Lord Shiva's welfare, Shri Ram's 'abhayatva' (fearlessness) and Shir Krishna's 'unmukt bhav' (unfettered gesture)."

PTI

Ahead of the Ram temple foundation-stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday that he hoped the future generations will follow the 'maryada' (dignity) of Lord Ram for the "welfare and peace" of all.

Starting with "Jai Mahadev Jai Siya-Ram, Jai Radeh-Krishna, Jai Hanuman", Yadav in a tweet in Hindi said, "Let all be filled with Lord Shiva's welfare, Shri Ram's 'abhayatva' (fearlessness) and Shir Krishna's 'unmukt bhav' (unfettered gesture)."

"I hope the present and future generations with true heart will follow 'maryada' (dignity) of Lord Ram for welfare and peace of all according to the path showed by Him," the SP chief said.

Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya later in the day.
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 11:25 am

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.