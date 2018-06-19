App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 09:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hope muscular, militaristic policy doesn't return under guise of Governor's rule in J&K: Chidambaram

Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader, said in a series of tweets, "The long-awaited break of the PDP-BJP coalition will be welcomed by all those who despaired that Kashmir may have been lost forever. The muscular, militaristic policy was a disaster from Day One. It is a relief that the opportunistic coalition has collapsed."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram said it was "a relief" that the "opportunistic" PDP-BJP coalition in Jammu and Kashmir collapsed today, and expressed hope that "the muscular, militaristic policy does not come back under the guise of Governor's Rule".

"Let us hope and pray that the muscular, militaristic policy does not come back under the guise of governor's rule," he said, adding, "Who the next Governor will be is crucial. A hawk as Governor will make the situation worse."

"Let us hope and pray that the muscular, militaristic policy does not come back under the guise of governor's rule," he said, adding, "Who the next Governor will be is crucial. A hawk as Governor will make the situation worse."

The three-year Jammu and Kashmir government, wracked by bitter political feuds and worsening security challenges, collapsed today with the BJP pulling out of its alliance with the PDP setting the stage for yet another round of governor's rule.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav made the surprise announcement after the party high command summoned its Jammu and Kashmir ministers for emergency consultations in New Delhi. A few hours later, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation to Governor N N Vohra amid a swirl of political activity in Srinagar and New Delhi.

Terrorism, violence and radicalism have risen and the fundamental rights of citizens, including right to life and free speech, are in danger, the BJP leader said.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 09:40 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #P Chidambaram #PDP #Politics

