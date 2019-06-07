Hope Modi govt would find a solution to Naga political issue: Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday expressed hope that the Narendra Modi government which won a second term would find a solution to the decades old Naga political issue.

Speaking at a programme here Rio dwelled on Naga Political issue saying it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had signed the Frame Work Agreement on August 3, 2015 and people felt that settlement could come soon.

But he lamented that due to some deadlock it got delayed, without elaborating.

He expressed hope that Modi will take decision as this time the BJP-led NDA has overwhelming majority.

On Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), Rio reiterated that it cannot be implemented in Nagaland as Nagas are protected under the Article 371(A).

Article 371A in The Constitution Of India has a special provision with respect to the State of Nagaland

Rio said the NDPP as small partner in the NDA government is committed to work for minority and "we need to have alliance with them and work cohesively for the welfare of the minority community."

"If we fight in the name of religion by being anti or pro religion than we are losing," Rio said.

Rio also maintained that NDPP is a regional party but is having alliance with BJP and "our alliance will continue unless something very bad."

"If the Centre goes against the interest of the Nagas and also the social practice, culture and tradition of the Nagas we will speak out our mind," Rio said.

"It is good for Nagas that our alliance partner is running the Central government and we are hopeful that they will help us to do some very important things. We are seeking funds and projects and so hopeful better development in the State," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton said newly elected party Lok Sabha MP Tokheho Yepthomi will live upto the expectation of the people as well as that of the PDA government in the state with his rich experiences and skills.

"I am quite optimistic that the voice of the Naga people shall be heard in the August House of the People through him," he said.