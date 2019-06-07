App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hope Modi govt would find a solution to Naga political issue: Neiphiu Rio

Speaking at a programme here Rio dwelled on Naga Political issue saying it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had signed the Frame Work Agreement on August 3, 2015 and people felt that settlement could come soon.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday expressed hope that the Narendra Modi government which won a second term would find a solution to the decades old Naga political issue.

Speaking at a programme here Rio dwelled on Naga Political issue saying it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had signed the Frame Work Agreement on August 3, 2015 and people felt that settlement could come soon.

But he lamented that due to some deadlock it got delayed, without elaborating.

Close

He expressed hope that Modi will take decision as this time the BJP-led NDA has overwhelming majority.

related news

On Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), Rio reiterated that it cannot be implemented in Nagaland as Nagas are protected under the Article 371(A).

Article 371A in The Constitution Of India has a special provision with respect to the State of Nagaland

Rio said the NDPP as small partner in the NDA government is committed to work for minority and "we need to have alliance with them and work cohesively for the welfare of the minority community."

"If we fight in the name of religion by being anti or pro religion than we are losing," Rio said.

Rio also maintained that NDPP is a regional party but is having alliance with BJP and "our alliance will continue unless something very bad."

"If the Centre goes against the interest of the Nagas and also the social practice, culture and tradition of the Nagas we will speak out our mind," Rio said.

"It is good for Nagas that our alliance partner is running the Central government and we are hopeful that they will help us to do some very important things. We are seeking funds and projects and so hopeful better development in the State," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton said newly elected party Lok Sabha MP Tokheho Yepthomi will live upto the expectation of the people as well as that of the PDA government in the state with his rich experiences and skills.

"I am quite optimistic that the voice of the Naga people shall be heard in the August House of the People through him," he said.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 09:45 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.