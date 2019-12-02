App
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 09:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hope govt reaches out to India Inc to work out solutions to revive growth: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

"Hope the govt reaches out to India inc for working out solutions to revive consumption n growth. So far we are all pariahs n govt does not want to hear any criticism of our economy," Shaw said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Sunday said the government did not want to hear any criticism on the economy while expressing hope that it reaches out to the India Inc to work out solutions to revive growth.

Shaw's remarks came a day after veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj said the people were afraid to criticise the government.

Bajaj, at an award function on Saturday in Mumbai, had said that there was an "atmosphere of fear" and people were afraid to criticise the government and do not have the confidence that the government will appreciate any criticism.

The audience included Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others.

Recently, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, delivering his valedictory address at a national conclave on the economy, said that many industrialists tell him they live in fear of harassment by government authorities.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 08:45 am

tags #Business #Economy #India #India Inc #Kiran Mazumdar Shaw #Politics

