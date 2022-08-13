English
    Home Minister Shah hoists national flag at residence

    ”Tiranga is our pride. It unites and inspires ever Indian. On PM Narendra Modi ji’s clarion call of ’Har Ghar Tiranga’, hoisted a tiranga at my residence in New Delhi today and paid tributes to our valorous heroes who sacrificed everything for the motherland,” he said in a message.

    August 13, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hoisted the tricolour at his residence here as part of the ’Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and asked citizens to do the same. Shah also paid tributes to the fallen heroes. Shah also paid tributes to the fallen heroes.


    "Tiranga is our pride. It unites and inspires ever Indian. On PM Narendra Modi ji's clarion call of 'Har Ghar Tiranga', hoisted a tiranga at my residence in New Delhi today and paid tributes to our valorous heroes who sacrificed everything for the motherland," he said in a message.

    The home minister appealed to all the countrymen to hoist the national flag at their homes from August 13 to 15 and be a part of this campaign to ”awaken the spirit of patriotism in every heart”

    first published: Aug 13, 2022 12:42 pm
