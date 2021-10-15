MARKET NEWS

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Amit Shah will also visit the cell of Veer Savarkar and pay homage, the official said, adding that the union minister will attend a cultural programme as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

PTI
October 15, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive here on Friday on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands to take stock of various development initiatives in the archipelago, an official said.

He will visit the National Memorial Cellular Jail and lay a wreath at the Martyrs’ Column.

Shah will also visit the cell of Veer Savarkar and pay homage, the official said, adding that the union minister will attend a cultural programme as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

On Wednesday, Shah will undertake an aerial survey of various developmental initiatives, including Shaheed Dweep eco-tourism project and Swaraj Dweep Water Aerodrome, in the Union Territory.

On Wednesday, Shah will undertake an aerial survey of various developmental initiatives, including Shaheed Dweep eco-tourism project and Swaraj Dweep Water Aerodrome, in the Union Territory.

The union minister is scheduled to attend a programme to be organised by A&N Police on Sunday, the official added.
Tags: #Amit Shah #Andaman & Ncobar islands #India #Politics
first published: Oct 15, 2021 10:46 am

