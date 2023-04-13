 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Home Minister Amit Shah to review security situation in J&K today

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

Amit Shah will be given a detailed presentation on the prevailing law and order situation in J-K by security officials of the central government and the union territory administration.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, sources said.

Shah will be given a detailed presentation on the prevailing law and order situation in J-K by security officials of the central government and the union territory administration.

The situation along the Line of Control and International Border, infiltration bids from across the border and attempts to target minority community members are expected to be discussed at the meeting in Delhi, sources said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and other senior officials will attend the meeting.