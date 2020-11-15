PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah to review COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain are expected to attend a meeting with Shah in the evening.

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday will review the situation arising in Delhi in the wake of a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, officials said.

The home minister will take stock of the situation arising due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi and how to deal with it, a home ministry official said.
