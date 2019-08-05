Home Minister Amit Shah to make statement in Parliament

A home ministry spokesperson said said Shah will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at noon.
Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Parliament on Monday, amidst speculation that it could be on Jammu and Kashmir.
A home ministry spokesperson said said Shah will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at noon.Earlier, the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had a hour-long meeting, where the top leadership is believed to have discussed issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 10:40 am