you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Gujarat visit today

Since it is Shah's first visit to his homestate after abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, he would be accorded a grand welcome by BJP workers and leaders after he lands at the Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday night, said a party release.

Amit Shah, home minsiter
Amit Shah, home minsiter

BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to go Gujarat on a one-day visit today during which he will attend various events including the convocation ceremony of Gandhinagar-based Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU).

Shah is also scheduled to inaugurate the country's first automated battery charging and swapping station for e- buses in Ahmedabad.

On Thursday morning, Shah would attend an event organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to mark culmination of the civic body's tree plantation drive, which is aimed at planting 10 lakh trees in the city, at the Science City in Ahmedabad.

From the same venue, Shah would also flag off newly-acquired electric-powered city buses.

He would also inaugurate India's first automated battery charging and swapping station for these e-buses, the AMC in a release.

In afternoon, Shah, who represents Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, would attend a meeting of "Disha", formerly known as District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, in the state capital.

Disha initiative is meant for the effective implementation of Central schemes at the local level.

He would conclude his visit after attending the 7th convocation ceremony of the Gandhinagar-based PDPU, before leaving for Delhi.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 08:13 am

tags #India #Politics

