Home Minister Amit Shah meets women leaders, civil society groups in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, currently visiting Manipur, on Tuesday began consultations with stake-holders which started with a breakfast meeting with a group of women leaders, as part of his initiative to bring lasting peace in the violence-hit state.

The home minister also held a meeting with delegations of civil society organisations as part of his outreach.

"Held a meeting with a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur. Reiterated the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur. Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state," Shah tweeted.

According to a home ministry spokesperson, Shah also held a meeting with the delegation of different civil society organisations in Imphal this morning.

After his arrival in Imphal last night, the home minister met Chief Minister N Biren Singh, some cabinet ministers, officials and a few political leaders.

Shah is visiting Manipur for four days beginning Monday during which he will hold several rounds of security meetings to assess situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy, sources said.

This is the first time the home minister is visiting the Northeastern state since the ethnic clashes began in Manipur on May 3.

Manipur has been hit by ethnic conflict for nearly a month and witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces on Sunday, after a relative lull for over a fortnight.

The death toll from clashes has gone up to 80, officials said.

Ethnic violence first broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.