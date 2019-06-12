App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 02:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

This was the first time Shah met the President after taking over the charge of the sensitive ministry on June 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan here, an official said.

This was the first time Shah met the President after taking over the charge of the sensitive ministry on June 1.

An official described the meeting as courtesy call by the home minister.

"Called on Rashtrapati Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji this morning. It is always a pleasure to meet him," Shah tweeted after the meeting.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 02:18 pm

