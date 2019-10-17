App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

History will take note of those who mocked Article 370 removal, says PM Modi

Further targeting the Congress and NCP leaders, he wondered if "frustrated and dejected" people could do anything good for people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the opposition, saying history will have a mention of those who ridiculed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing an election rally at Parli in Maharashtra's Beed district, he said the next week's state Assembly polls were a battle between BJP's "karyashakti" (power of development) and opposition's "swarth shakti" (selfishness).

"History will take note of every person who ridiculed the abrogation of Article 370," he said.

Close

Further targeting the Congress and NCP leaders, he wondered if "frustrated and dejected" people could do anything good for people.

"The process of jailing those who looted public money has begun," the prime minister said.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will break all victory records in the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.