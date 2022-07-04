History of freedom struggle not about a few years and some people: PM Modi

PM Modi speaks during BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalp Sabha' in Hyderabad on July 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the history of the country's freedom struggle was not about a few years or some people but was about the sacrifice from every nook and corner of the country.

In his address after unveiling a 30-ft bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju here, Modi said the legendary freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary and the centenary of the Rampa Rebellion will be celebrated throughout the year.

"The freedom struggle is not just the history of a few years, some regions or some people. It is the history of sacrifices from every nook and corner of the country," he said.

Paying rich tributes to Alluri Sitarama Raju, PM Modi said he involved himself in the country's fight for independence early, dedicated himself for Adivasi welfare and the country and was "martyred" at a young age.

His life is an inspiration, he said, adding Alluri "was a symbol of India's culture, Adivasi identity and values". Much like the youth joined the freedom struggle in hordes, they should now come forward to realise the dreams of the country, Modi said exhorting the younger sections of the population.