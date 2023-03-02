Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Historic day' for Northeast, BJP led by PM Modi people's choice: Amit Shah

It is a "historic day" for the Northeast and it is evident again that for peace, development and prosperity, the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is people's preference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday after the declaration of results of the assembly polls in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Shah described the party's re-election in Tripura as a "victory of pro-development politics" and thanked the people of Nagaland for choosing "peace and progress". The BJP, along with its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), secured majority in Nagaland.

He also thanked the people of Meghalaya for their support and blessings to the BJP and said the party under Prime Minister Modi will leave no stone unturned in serving the people and creating a bright future for them.

In a series of tweets, Shah said, "A historic day for the Northeast. I thank Tripura for placing trust in BJP once again. It is a victory of pro-development politics that the BJP has delivered in Tripura under PM @narendramodi Ji's leadership. Together we will move ahead and build a prosperous Tripura."

The home minister congratulated BJP president J P Nadda, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and state BJP leadership for their tireless efforts in securing the BJP's victory. The BJP has already bagged 30 seats in the 60-member Assembly and is leading in a few others.

Consumer Discretionary theme should be considered as long-term bet: Aashish Sommaiyaa "It is evident again that for development and prosperity, BJP led by PM Modi is people's preference," he said. Thanking the people of Nagaland from the 'bottom of my heart' for choosing peace and progress by re-electing the PM Modi-led NDA back in power, Shah said the duo of Modi and state CM Neiphiu Rio will continue to advance peace and development in the state and fulfil people's aspirations. "Congratulations to Deputy CM, Shri @YanthungoPatton, State President Shri @AlongImna, karyakartas of @BJP4Nagaland and our ally @NDPPofficial on this remarkable victory. A new dawn of prosperity begins in Nagaland," he said. He applauded the Meghalaya unit of the BJP for their hard work to expand BJP's footprints in the state.

