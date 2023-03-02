 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Historic day' for Northeast, BJP led by PM Modi people's choice: Amit Shah

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Election Results 2023: Shah described the party's re-election in Tripura as a "victory of pro-development politics" and thanked the people of Nagaland for choosing "peace and progress".

It is a "historic day" for the Northeast and it is evident again that for peace, development and prosperity, the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is people's preference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday after the declaration of results of the assembly polls in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Shah described the party's re-election in Tripura as a "victory of pro-development politics" and thanked the people of Nagaland for choosing "peace and progress". The BJP, along with its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), secured majority in Nagaland.

He also thanked the people of Meghalaya for their support and blessings to the BJP and said the party under Prime Minister Modi will leave no stone unturned in serving the people and creating a bright future for them.

In a series of tweets, Shah said, "A historic day for the Northeast. I thank Tripura for placing trust in BJP once again. It is a victory of pro-development politics that the BJP has delivered in Tripura under PM @narendramodi Ji's leadership. Together we will move ahead and build a prosperous Tripura."