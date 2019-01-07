App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindus in Assam will become minority in 5 years if Citizenship Bill not passed: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks come in the wake of protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 7 said Hindus in the state will become minority in the next five years if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not passed. Speaking to PTI, Sarma said it would be advantageous for those who want Assam to be another Kashmir.

"I strongly believe that if this Bill is not passed, Assamese Hindus will become minority in just next five years. That will be advantageous for those elements who want Assam to be another Kashmir," the finance minister said.

Sarma's remarks come in the wake of protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955. It seeks to grant citizenship to people from minority communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh after six years of residence in India instead of 12 even if they do not possess any proper document.

The Bill has been opposed by a large section of people and organisations in the Northeast.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #Assam #Citizenship Amendment bill #India

