Hindi heartland a litmus test for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7, will be entering the first Hindi heartland state, Madhya Pradesh, on November 23. As per schedule, the yatra will pass through five districts of the state—Burhanpur, Khargone, Indore, Khandwa and Ujjain—in 10 days before entering Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

The march so far has completed 1,974 km of the proposed 3,500-km distance. Political analysts say the Congress has been successful in mobilising the people in the southern states, where they already have a sizeable presence, but the real test of whether the ‘padayatra’ would be able to change the party's political fortunes or not would be in these Hindi-belt states.

Sanjay Kumar, a political analyst and professor at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), said that with the Bharat Jodo Yatra there is a change in perception of Gandhi as a leader.

“People are appreciating him for taking out this padayatra and connecting with different sections of society on various issues. He drew crowds in the southern states where they are not in power. The yatra to a larger extent will help in electoral gains also, particularly in Kerala and Karnataka,” Kumar said.

Elections in Karnataka are due in April-May 2023 along with polls in Rajasthan. The march in Karnataka lasted for 21 days from September 30 and covered 511 km.

“Contest in the Hindi belt has largely between the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the Congress. People will certainly join him, but it would be interesting to see whether he is able to convert that into electoral gains or not,” Kumar said.

However, political analyst Rasheed Kidwai differs. He said, “The Congress will carry out the yatra very cleverly in the Hindi heartland. The party’s performance has been poor in previous elections. I think it will prefer to pass through those areas where it has a strong hold.” He said that Gandhi realised there is a disconnect between him and the people on the ground. The yatra is helping him to emerge as a strong opposition leader. “This yatra is only a package deal for Rahul Gandhi, whose popularity ratings are not in doubt. The numbers will certainly improve once the march culminates,” Kidwai said. Kidwai added that party’s management has been successful by portraying issues such as price rise and unemployment. These are two issues affect everybody, and helped attract a large number of people to the yatra in the southern states.

Sohil Sehran

