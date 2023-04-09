 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Himanta Biswa Sarma says he will file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his 'Adani' tweet

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said he will file a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a tweet that linked him to the Adani group.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said the defamation case will be filed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Guwahati on April 14.”Whatever Rahul Gandhi tweeted, it’s defamatory. We will respond after the PM leaves the state,” he said.

”Definitely, a defamation case will be filed in Guwahati,” he added.Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at some leaders who have quit the Congress in recent years and some of whom have joined the BJP as he kept up his offensive against the government over the Adani issue.

”They hide the truth, that’s why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same – whose Rs 20,000 crore benami money is in Adani’s companies?” Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi, sharing an image with ’Adani’ written as an acronym of sorts with letters of the names of the leaders.