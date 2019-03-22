App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Himanta Biswa Sarma not to contest Lok Sabha polls now, to focus on North East: Amit Shah

Despite the state unit recommending his name for the Lok Sabha elections, Sarma has been asked to concentrate on developing the state and strengthening the party's base in the North East, Shah said in a series of tweets in Hindi on Thursday night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Putting to rest all speculation, BJP president Amit Shah has said senior party leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will not be given a ticket to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Despite the state unit recommending his name for the Lok Sabha elections, Sarma has been asked to concentrate on developing the state and strengthening the party's base in the North East, Shah said in a series of tweets in Hindi on Thursday night.

Sarma too resorted to a series of tweets, saying that he has accepted the decision "humbly" and the region will not disappoint Shah in making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again.

"I hope the Assam BJP and the workers of the entire North East will accept this decision. I fully believe it will take Assam and the North East towards the path of development," the BJP president said.

related news

The central BJP wants Sarma to continue as a minister in Assam and discharge his duties as the Chairman of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional platform of the NDA, Shah tweeted.

Sarma is needed for coordination between the region and the central party, and the government in New Delhi, Shah said.

"The Assam election committee and the party workers had sent Sarma's name unanimously for the Lok Sabha polls. The central BJP has wished that he should strengthen the party in Assam and North East while remaining as a minister in Assam, and convenor of the NEDA," Shah said.

Expressing gratefulness for the "faith" bestowed upon him by the BJP national president, Sarma tweeted, "I humbly accept your decision."

Earlier, Sarma on numerous occasions had said that he would not contest the Assembly elections in the state in 2021, indicating that he was looking for a national role.

BJP sources said he was named as the only candidate for the prestigious Tezpur constituency in Assam while preparing the state unit's panel of names for the elections.

This, however, did not go down well with the BJP's central election committee, comprising Modi and Shah, as the party's sitting Tezpur MP Ram Prasad Sarmah had resigned from primary membership after knowing that his name was omitted from the party's panel of probable candidate for the seat, the sources said.

The central leadership has not accepted Sarmah's resignation yet and asked the state unit to reconsider the panel of candidates, which did not include the parliamentarian from Tezpur constituency.

The BJP on Thursday evening published the list of 184 candidates across India, including eight from Assam but left Tezpur and Nagaon for the moment.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #Amit Shah #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP's First List in Bengal Pins Hope on Hardcore Politicians, Turncoat ...

Both BJP and Congress Have Failed, Time to Make Citizens’ Voice Hear ...

Pakistan to Receive Much-Needed $2.1 Billion Loan from ‘All-Weather ...

Former India Opener Gambhir Begins Political Journey With BJP

PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20 Year Old Boy From Telangana Dies While Playi ...

Everyone is Googling Their Birthdays to Complete the 'Florida Man' Cha ...

Seven Killed in Separate Road Accidents in UP on Holi

Caught: Gautam Gambhir's Teaming Up with the BJP Comes As Little Surpr ...

'Opposition Natural Habitat of Terror Apologists, Insults Forces': PM ...

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

UK PM Theresa May gets two-week Brexit reprieve from impatient EU

Union minister Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi again

First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex turns flat, Nifty tests 11,500; OMCs, IT ...

Bank Nifty hits record high of 30,000; Axis Bank, Yes Bank lead

Kansai Nerolac shares slip after CLSA downgrades to 'sell'

Vodafone Idea rights issue should drive healthy growth, say analysts

Defending Hinduism emerges as major occupation for men in western Utta ...

Facebook employees had access to 600mn passwords stored in plain text, ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

BJP CEC meet again today, second list of candidates including those fo ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Eden Hazard inspires Belgium to win over Russia; ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan clears the air on his entry into politics

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

DJ Snake’s Holi concert in Mumbai sees Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fa ...

Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah's Netflix drama on 2012 gang rape is dire bu ...

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke opens up on her ordeal of survivin ...

IPL 2019: Five newcomers we are excited to see on the pitch

Serena Williams opens up on losing her sister in gun violence and her ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.