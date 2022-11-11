Himachal Pradesh polls today: All you need to know

All eyes are on Himachal Pradesh's electronic voting machines (EVMs) as voting for the Assembly is all set to begin at 8 am on November 12. The hill state has traditionally seen a bipolar contest between Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, however candidates of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) can make the fight triangular in some assembly segments.

Here are all details of Assembly polls in Himachal:

Polling stations and timing

Polling on Saturday will begin at 8am and continue till 5:30pm. There are 7,881 polling stations maximum limit of electors at a polling station has been fixed to 1500 by the Election Commission.

Candidates and electorates

412 candidates are contesting elections in the hill state, of these only 24 are women. There are 57.96 lakh voters, of these 55, 07, 261 are general voters, 67,532 service voters, 43, 173 new voters, 56, 001 voters with disabilities, third gender 37, senior citizens above the age of 80 are 1,22, 093.

Documents required at polling stations

As per Election Commission, for identification of voters at polling station, the voter shall present their Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) or any of the following documents along with the photo voter slips:

Aadhaar Card,

MNREGA Job Card,

Passbooks with photograph issued by bank or post office,

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour,

Driving License,

PAN Card,

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR (National Population Register)

Passport,

Pension document with photograph,

Service I-cards with photograph issued to employees by central or state governments or Public Sector Undertakings or Public Limited Companies.

Polling stations managed by women

For maximum participation of women in the electoral process, the Election Commission has directed for at least one polling station in every Assembly constituency each managed exclusively by women. All election staff, including police and security personnel, will be women.

Voter assistance booths

Voter assistance booths have been set up for every polling station, having a team of officials in order to assist voters to correctly locate their polling booth number and serial number in the electoral roll of that concerned polling booth.