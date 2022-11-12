Himachal Pradesh polls: 37.19% voting till 1 pm

(Representative image: Reuters)

Himachal Pradesh, where the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are locked in an aggressive direct fight, recorded a voter turnout of 37.19 per cent in the first five hours till 1 pm on Saturday, the Election Commission said.

The voting commenced on a tardy note and gradually picked up pace as the sun came up in the hill state where the BJP is eyeing history by repeating its government, while the Congress is urging voters to go by the tradition of voting out the incumbent government.

The voting started on a slow note with only around 5 per cent polling recorded in the first hour. Till 11 am, 19.98 percent polling was recorded.

At 1 pm, the state recorded 37.19 percent.

The highest polling of 41.89 percent was recorded in Sirmour district, followed by 41.17 percent in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

The high altitude district of Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest of 21.95 per cent while Chamba saw 28.35 percent voting till 1 pm.

Anni constituency in Kullu recorded a polling of 46.04 per cent, Barsar 45.49 per cent, Jubbal Kotkhai 46.07 per cent, Theog 46 per cent and Rohru constituency recorded a turnout of 46.70 per cent.

The lowest turnout of 21 per cent was recorded in Bhoranj constituency, Rampur with 21.09 per cent and 21.95 per cent in Lahaul Spiti assembly constituency so far. Top leaders, including Chief Minister Thakur, voted in Mandi along with his wife and daughters after offering prayers at a local temple.

Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh voted in Rampur. Earlier in the day, they offered prayers at Shani temple in Shimla.

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, his son and Union Minister Anurag Thakur voted in Hamirpur along with other family members.

Former Union minister Anand Sharma voted in Shimla while CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and his family voted in Haroli, from where he is contesting.

BJP President J P Nadda voted along with family members in Bilaspur, while former chief minister Shanta Kumar also cast his vote. PTI SKC CJ CJ