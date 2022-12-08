Himachal Pradesh Polls 2022 | Incumbent Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur concedes defeat

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jai Ram Thakur conceded defeat in the 2022 Assembly polls on December 8. The Chief Minister said he respects the verdict and would be handing over his resignation letter to the Governor.

The outgoing Himachal Pradesh CM said: “I will tender my resignation to the Governor in a short while from now.”

Addressing concerns about horse trading, Thakur said the Congress party has nothing to fear from the BJP; it has itself to fear, he added, referring to the factionalism in the state Congress and likely jockeying for the chief ministerial position.

The AICC in charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla said the party was happy that it is getting an opportunity to form the government in the state and asserted that the party will do everything to fulfill the 10 guarantees made to the people of the state and would provide better governance to people.

The Congress party has convened a meeting of all its newly-elected MLAs in Himachal Pradesh in Chandigarh after the declaration of results. It is likely that a resolution would be passed at the meeting to authorise the Congress president to elect the CLP leader.

According to the latest Election Commission of India data, the Congress has won 15 seats and was leading in 24 as compared to the BJP, which bagged 13 seats and was leading in 13. The majority mark is 35 in the 68-member assembly.

