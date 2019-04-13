App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Himachal Pradesh Governor accepts Anil Sharma's resignation as Power Minister

The chief minister will take care of Anil Sharma's portfolio of Multi Purpose Projects and Power, Non Conventional Energy Sources, the spokesperson said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat has accepted the resignation of Anil Sharma as Power Minister, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said Saturday. The governor accepted Anil Sharma's resignation on the recommendation of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, he added.

The chief minister will take care of Anil Sharma's portfolio of Multi Purpose Projects and Power, Non Conventional Energy Sources, the spokesperson said.

Anil Sharma resigned from the BJP government on Friday, days after the Congress fielded his son Aashray Sharma as its candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

He said that he would not campaign against his son and in support of BJP candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma in Mandi.

Anil Sharma has been under pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party after his father, former Union minister Sukh Ram, quit the saffron party and joined the Congress along with Aashray Sharma last month.

After resignation from the state BJP cabinet, Anil Sharma told PTI, "I will not resign as an MLA and from the party. I will remain the BJP MLA."

Meanwhile, BJP state president Satpal Singh Satti has asked Anil Sharma to resign as an MLA and from the BJP.

In a statement issued here Saturday, Satti said Anil Sharma had crossed all the limits of "indiscipline" by issuing statements against BJP candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma.

"Sukh Ram's family is a turncoat family as they have switched on their loyalties several times," he said.

"Anil Sharma has no right to remain in the BJP and he should resign from its membership on moral grounds," Satti said.
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 08:08 pm

tags #Anil Sharma #BJP #Himachal Pradesh

