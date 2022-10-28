Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 | Here are the probable CM candidates

The stage is all set for a new government in Himachal Pradesh where polling is scheduled for November 12. BJP and Congress, the traditional contenders, have already announced their candidates for the 68-member Assembly and intensified political campaigning.

Moneycontrol takes a look at the key competitors for the chief minister’s post. Congress has three senior leaders who can lead the state in the backdrop of their popularity and experience, whereas BJP will continue with its incumbent chief minister Jairam Thakur.

BJP’s Himachal Pradesh president, Suresh Kumar Kashyap, said, “The incumbent chief minister Jairam Thakur will lead the state again, if we are voted to power. We are hopeful of forming the government. The party has gained momentum on the ground, despite many of our leaders being upset after ticket distribution.”

Jairam Thakur (BJP)

Jairam Thakur is the incumbent chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and has been fielded by the party from the Seraj constituency. He is a five-time MLA in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, winning continuously since 1998. Thakur started his political journey with ABVP and also held the position of state secretary of BJYM from 1993 to 1995. In 2006, he was made Himachal Pradesh state president of BJP.

He was Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development from 2009-2012 during BJP’s rule. In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP came to power, but the party’s chief ministerial candidate lost.

Considering Thakur’s strong political hold and RSS connections, he was chosen to lead the state.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Congress)

Sukhvinder Singh is contesting from Nadaun assembly constituency. He is the party’s former state president and seen as one of the chief ministerial candidates if Congress is voted to power. He has played an important role in the hill state after being appointed chairman of the party’s election campaign committee. Singh, a three-time MLA from Himachal Pradesh, has garnered support among the party workers and locals.

Sukhvinder Singh said, “The party is contesting elections under collective leadership. High command will decide the chief minister, if we are voted to power in Himachal. I am not keen on the position.”

Mukesh Agnihotri (Congress)

The party has fielded Mukesh Agnihotri from the Haroli assembly segment. He contested his first assembly election in 2003 from Santokgarh (now known as Haroli) in Una district and was re-elected in 2007.

Agnihotri marked his victory again in the 2012 and 2017 state assembly elections. Before delimitation, Haroli constituency was known as Santokhgarh. A four-time MLA from his bastion, Agnihotri has been the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly. Agnihotri was elected Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader after the 2017 state assembly polls.

Pratibha Singh (Congress)

Pratibha Singh is the president of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee. She is the wife of late Congress stalwart and six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Pratibha Singh was first elected to Lok Sabha in 2004 from the Mandi seat, defeating Maheshwar Singh. The seat has been represented by her late husband Virbhadra Singh. In the 2013 by-poll, she defeated incumbent chief minister Jairam Thakur from the same constituency. The Mandi seat fell vacant after her late husband became chief minister.

She won the Lok Sabha by-poll from Mandi in 2021 following the death of BJP candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma.