Himachal Pradesh cabinet expansion: Congress faces challenges in striking balance between regions, caste, factions

PTI
Jan 07, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

Sukhwinder Sukhu, who had gone to Delhi to have consultation with the Congress high command, is expected to return on Saturday and aspirants for ministerial berths are hoping that the names of new ministers would be announced in a day or two.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Congress is facing a daunting task as striking a balance between regions,caste, factions and introducing young talent in the cabinet during expansion is a big challenge.

Four weeks after Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively, the expansion of 28 days old government is on the cards and Sukhu has to undergo an intricate exercise to accommodate his supporters and State Congress Chief Pratibha Singh's faction.

Three out of 12 districts have been given representation – Sukhu from Hamirpur, Agnihotri from Una and five times MLA from Bhatiyyat Kuldeep Pathania as Speaker of Vidhan Sabha from Chamba.

One minister is expected from Tribal areas of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur. Kangra and Shimla with ten and seven Congress MLAs are expected to be given adequate share in the cabinet.

The Congress has won 40 out of 68 assembly seats including 10 seats from Kangra, seven from Shimla, four each in Una, Solan, and Hamirpur, three in Sirmaur, two each in Chamba and Kullu, and one each in Mandi, Bilaspur, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti district and all the regions have to be represented.   Sukhu had maintained that the cabinet would be expanded in consultation with the high command and it would be a mix of professionals, youth and representatives of all sections.