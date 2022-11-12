Himachal polls: Here's a look at key candidates

The contest in Himachal Pradesh has become more interesting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trying to challenge traditional players - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress - in the state where it has no MLA.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has promised to create six lakh government jobs in the state and Rs 3,000 per month to jobless youth as unemployment allowance if voted to power. Whereas, Congress is banking on restoration of old pension scheme, which will benefit around 2.5 lakh government employees.

The ruling BJP, in its manifesto (Sankalp Patra), has promised implementation of Uniform Civil Code, Rs 3,000 to small farmers, three free LPG cylinders to women from economically weaker section and Rs 12,000 crore to develop infrastructure around religious sites.

Here is a list of top candidates fighting the high-stakes electoral battle:

Jai Ram Thakur, BJP: The incumbent chief minister is seeking second term and contesting against Congress candidate Chet Ram from Seraj constituency. In the 2017 assembly elections, Jai Ram Thakur had defeated Chet Ram by 11,254 votes. Thakur is a five-time MLA in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, winning continuously since 1998.

Sarveen Chaudhary, BJP: Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment minister Sarveen Chaudhary has been re-nominated by the party from Shahpur seat. Congress has pitted Kewal Singh Pathania against her. In 2017, Sarveen had won with 23,104 votes and was elected for a fourth time.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Congress: Former state president and party’s chairman for election campaign, Sukhvinder Singh is contesting from Nadaun assembly constituency. He is seen as one of the chief ministerial candidates if Congress is voted to power. Singh, a three-time MLA, has garnered support among the party workers and locals. The BJP has fielded Vijay Agnihotri from Naudan, who beat Sukhu in 2017.

Vikramaditya Singh, Congress: Son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikaramaditya is seeking a second term from Shimla Rural seat. The BJP has fielded Ravi Mehta from the constituency.

Mukesh Agnihotri, Congress: A four-time and Leader of Opposition, Mukesh Agnihotri has been winning from Haroli constituency since 2003. He is contesting against BJP’s senior leader Ram Kumar. Agnihotri is eyeing to become a chief minister, if his party is voted to power.

Rajan Sushant, AAP: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Rajan Sushant, a former MLA and BJP MP from Fatehpur constituency. He re-joined AAP in September this year. Sushant’s will be facing BJP’s Rakesh Pathania and Congress' Bhawani Singh Pathania.