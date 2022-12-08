 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Himachal polls: Counting of votes begins, BJP hopes to retain power

Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

The results of the high-stakes elections will also reveal whether the BJP's all-out personalised campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to buck the 'alternative government' trend has worked or not.

EVMs are being picked for the counting of votes at a counting centre.

Counting of votes for the Assembly polls began on Thursday in Himachal Pradesh where the ruling BJP is hoping to retain the power.

For the opposition Congress, however, a victory in Himachal is much-needed for its revival, as it has seen a spate of electoral losses in the last few years.

Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power in the last nearly four decades.

Most of the exit polls have predicted an edge for the ruling BJP in the hill state in the closely contested elections.

The Congress has expressed confidence in the party winning the assembly polls, saying the voters will decide on the fundamental issues of price rise, joblessness, the old pension scheme, and other challenges of life they have been facing.