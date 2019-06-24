App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur on four-day visit to UAE for attracting investment

Thakur, who reached Dubai, is accompanied by Industries Minister Bikram Singh and a high-level delegation, including senior officials of the state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is on a four-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates to seek investments in sectors like horticulture, tourism, pharma and others, an official spokesperson said here.

Thakur, who reached Dubai, is accompanied by Industries Minister Bikram Singh and a high-level delegation, including senior officials of the state.

The purpose of the visit is to project Himachal Pradesh as an attractive investment destination in sectors such as horticulture, tourism, pharmaceuticals, energy, food processing, logistics, education and skill developed.

Thakur is scheduled to hold high-level meetings at ministerial and official level as well as with chambers of commerce and leading investors, the spokesperson said.

The Chief Minister and his delegation will be holding a road show on "Rising Himachal: Global Investors' Meet 2019" at an event being organised by Indian Business and Professional Council, Dubai, on June 25 evening.

The Global Investors' Meet 2019 is the flagship business event of Himachal Pradesh and its inaugural edition will be held at Dharamshala on November 7 and 8, 2019.

Thakur will also interact with prominent businessmen and professionals at Business Leaders' Forum, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - Dubai Chapter and People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PIOCCI) and with Indian community.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 08:15 am

tags #India #Politics

