you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur meets PM Modi, invites him to global investors meet in Dharamshala

Thakur also congratulated Modi for the BJP's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections for a second consecutive term, according to an official statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and requested him to inaugurate a global investors meet to be held in Dharamshala in September.

The chief minister discussed various issues pertaining to the state with the prime minister and apprised him about the global investors meet being held in Dharamshala in September this year, it added.

Modi assured Thakur that he would try his best to attend the event.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary B K Agarwal was also present at the meeting.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 06:48 pm

tags #India #Politics

