Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hikes in rail fare, prices of LPG cylinders, Modi govt's new year gift to people: CPI(M)

The government on January 31, raised train fares marginally by one paise to four paise per kilometer depending on the travel class. It also hiked LPG cylinder rates by Rs 19 per cylinder.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Indian Railways

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday slammed the government over the hike in train fares and the increase in cost of LPG cylinders.

"Modi govt starts the year. After railway passenger fare hikes, another attack on peoples' livelihoods. All this in the wake of sharp job losses, food price inflation and record fall in rural wages," Yechury tweeted.

In another tweet, Yechury called the rail fare hike, "New year gift from the Modi government.".

First Published on Jan 1, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #CPI(M) #India #LPG #Narendra Modi #Politics #railways

