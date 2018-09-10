App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hike in petrol price on the day oppsition parties protesting shows government's insensitivity: Akhilesh Yadav

He claimed that demonetisation and GST were imposed to increase imports from China.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said Monday hike in prices of petroleum products on the day opposition parties staged 'Bharat Bandh' shows government's "insensitivity" towards common people. He claimed that demonetisation and GST were imposed to increase imports from China.

Petrol price Monday increased by 23 paisa a litre and diesel by 22 paisa a litre, according to the price notification issued by state fuel retailers.

Yadav said, "While the opposition is protesting, prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked again this morning. This reflects the government's audacity and arrogance and insensitivity towards the common man."

"The BJP feels that price rise is hardly to be worried about. They (the ruling party) can also say that price rise ushers in happiness. More the price rise, more people will become happy," he said, seeking to corner the BJP on price rise.

related news

The former Uttar Pradesh was talking to reporters after paying tributes Pandit Govind Vallabh Pant on his birth anniversary.

"Demonetisation and GST were imposed in the country to increase imports from China. These 'Rashtrabhakts' (BJP men) used to say shun products of China.

"The Central government's import from China is more than the budget of Uttar Pradesh. If goods come from outside (other countries), how will Make in India (programme) run," Yadav said.

He said even farmers are not happy with this government and there is "no policy" for their welfare and hearing their grievances.

Yadav said, "They (BJP) say that they are going to rule for 50 years. This shows their arrogance. They have forgot results of the three UP bye-elections in which they have to taste humiliating defeat. The people are waiting to rid themselves from the misrule."

Terming the BJP government as corrupt, Akhilesh said, "recent discrepancies in competitive exams should be probed. The intelligence and CBI is in their (BJP) hands. They should probe it and punish guilty.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 05:37 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #BJP #India #Politics

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.