Last Updated : Aug 02, 2020 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

High time Mehbooba Mufti is released, says Rahul Gandhi

The Peoples Democratic Party leader has been in detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked in August last year and the state was bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday demanded the release of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, saying India's democracy is damaged when the government illegally detains political leaders.

"India's democracy is damaged when GOI illegally detains political leaders. It's high time Mehbooba Mufti is released," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration last week extended Mehbooba's detention under PSA by another three months.
First Published on Aug 2, 2020 03:56 pm

