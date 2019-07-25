High drama in Lok Sabha: Azam Khan makes objectionable remark against Rama Devi

Lok Sabha witnessed high drama when Mohd Azam Khan made certain objectionable remarks against BJP's Rama Devi who was presiding over the proceedings, leading to uproar with union ministers pressing from an apology from the Samajwadi Party leader.

Participating in the debate on the triple talaq bill on July 25, Khan made certain observations on a ruling party member.

Rama Devi asked Khan to address the chair and not to look at other members.

At this, the SP member made some objectionable remarks on the chair.

This infuriated Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Arjun Ram Meghwal who urged the Chair to ask Khan to apologise.

When Khan was asked to do so by Rama Devi, he said he meant no disrespect to her as she was like his "dear sister".

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav rose to defend Khan. Meanwhile, Speaker Om Birla took over the proceedings.

As he was listening to both sides, Danish Ali (BSP) walked out saying he too was not allowed to speak. Khan joined him in the walkout, saying he cannot speak when he was being insulted.

Later, members of SP and BSP walked out of the proceedings.