High drama & excitement at Modi’s Mysore road show

Kamal G Maheshwari
May 01, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

The BJP is seeking to cash in on the Prime Minister’s personal connect and charisma to tilt the scales in its favour in the region, with as many as 55 assembly seats. Many in the crowd were from the adjoining rural areas of the Mysuru city and 14 cultural troupes performed along the route.

Mysuru (Basaveshwara Circle): Excitement and high drama marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last roadshow of the weekend, touted as Mini Dasara, in Karnataka’s cultural capital, Mysuru, on April 30.

The BJP sought to cash in on the Prime Minister’s personal connect and charisma, and Brand Modi to tilt the scales in its favour in the region, with as many as 55 assembly seats, and meet its goal of emerging as the single- largest party in the May 10 polls, without depending on ‘aye rams, gaye rams’.

Though urban Mysuru appeared lukewarm with crowds not warming to the show, advertised to begin at 3 pm, with only a thin turnout even around 4.30 pm in parts of the route, the numbers swelled, with workers, fans, tourists and supporters lining up on either side of the metal mesh barricades along the Dasara route when the show began an hour behind schedule, at 6.28 pm.

Said Manjula of Siddharatha layout, “I just love him. Wanted to see him in person, and, hence, I came.” But there were also supporters like Vijayalakshmi of Kuvempunagar who said: “They brought me, so I came.”