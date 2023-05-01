High drama & excitement at Modi’s Mysore road show

Mysuru (Basaveshwara Circle): Excitement and high drama marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last roadshow of the weekend, touted as Mini Dasara, in Karnataka’s cultural capital, Mysuru, on April 30.

The BJP sought to cash in on the Prime Minister’s personal connect and charisma, and Brand Modi to tilt the scales in its favour in the region, with as many as 55 assembly seats, and meet its goal of emerging as the single- largest party in the May 10 polls, without depending on ‘aye rams, gaye rams’.

Though urban Mysuru appeared lukewarm with crowds not warming to the show, advertised to begin at 3 pm, with only a thin turnout even around 4.30 pm in parts of the route, the numbers swelled, with workers, fans, tourists and supporters lining up on either side of the metal mesh barricades along the Dasara route when the show began an hour behind schedule, at 6.28 pm.

Said Manjula of Siddharatha layout, “I just love him. Wanted to see him in person, and, hence, I came.” But there were also supporters like Vijayalakshmi of Kuvempunagar who said: “They brought me, so I came.”

Chants of Modi, Modi

In the fading light, a roar went up among the gathering at Gun House circle when they spotted the PM’s helicopter around 6.05 pm at a distance, hovering over the Mysore University’s Oval Grounds helipad. After receiving a traditional Poornakumbha welcome near Maharaja’s College, Modi’s motorcade reached the green canopy of the Gun Circle, swarming with security personnel, at the Varaha (South) Gate of Mysore Palace at 6.15 pm to chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ by crowds lined up on either side and those seated upon the special seating arrangements at the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) office.

Senior BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa, Mysore MP Pratap Simha and Krishnaraja MLA SA Ramdas received him.

Incidentally, both Eshwarappa and Ramdas were denied party tickets. Yet, Ramdas, considered close to Modi, was in the forefront. Grapevine has it that both the Eshwarappa and Ramdas received ‘strict’ instructions from the party leaders to take the lead in the show.

Modi was flanked by the duo and Pratap Simha atop the specially made vehicle, which sported the slogan ‘BJPye Baravase’ (You can put faith only in BJP). Pictures of Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, ex CM BS Yediyurappa and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel were displayed on the vehicle.

None of the party candidates of either Mysuru city, district or adjoining Chamrajanagar constituencies were spotted at the roadshow.

The Basaveshwara Circle was covered with rare photographs of Modi, including many featuring him and his mother, childhood photographs, pictures of him washing the feet of sanitary workers, and interaction with soldiers. Festoons, cutouts and photographs of Modi, party flags and saffron rolls decked the entire route.

The trio welcomed the Prime Minister at the foot of the special vehicle with the traditional Mysore Peta, saffron silk shawl and a hamper of 18 Mysuru specialties, including the delicacy Mysore Pak, Mysore betel leaves, Mysore Jasmine, incense sticks, sandal soap and others, to the tunes of the Nadaswara.

Prime Minister Modi sported the Peta and the shawl during the entire mega roadshow.

Mobile scare

Ten minutes into the show, amidst frantic sloganeering and showering of petals at the beaming Modi, dressed in check black-and-white waist coat and white kurta-pyjama, many hearts missed a beat when a mobile phone was flung at the special vehicle, narrowly missing the PM and falling on the flower-decked bonnet of the vehicle, a few meters away from this correspondent.

Though a major security breach, the police later clarified an ‘over-enthusiastic’ worker ‘unwittingly flung her mobile along with petals’ at PM Modi from within the CADA grounds. It narrowly missed him and fell on the bonnet.

Modi was seen having a keen look at the object and instructing the SPG besides him, who had attempted to shield the PM.

The police said the phone was hurled out of "excitement" by a woman BJP worker who had no "ill-intention". "The Prime Minister was under the protection of the SPG. The lady was a BJP worker. We are trying to trace the lady because the phone was handed over to her by SPG sleuths," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar told the media.

The incident has raised questions about the security arrangements in place for the Prime Minister’s rallies, normally attended by large crowds. Modi has been targeted in the past as well, with at least a few instances of people throwing shoes at him during public appearances. A video of the incident has gone viral on the social media.

A Dasara re-run

The roadshow, with women dressed in Bharatanatyam and Kodava traditional costumes and flag-bearing party workers leading the vehicle with Modi and others greeting and responding to the crowd from atop, concluded at Bannimantap at 7.50 pm.

The show went through the famous Mysore-Dasara route, after proceeding from Gun House Circle via Basaveshwara Circle, Chamaraja Double Road Circle, Government Maharaja Sanskrit Maha Patashala and reaching K R Circle via Sayyaji Rao Road.

Like in Dasara, seating arrangements were made at four vantage points for senior citizens and other invitees.

Over 14 cultural troupes performed at different junctions. Bharatanatyam dancers performed at Gun House circle; Rangayana artistes dressed as Swami Vivekanada, Shankaracharya and others at Corporation Circle; Chilipili gombe team near Devaraja Market; Dollu Kunitha team near KR Circle; Veerabhadra Kunita, Somanakunitha, Kamsale and so on.

The prime minister’s roadshow touched all three assembly segments of Mysore city, namely Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja. The 75-minute, 4-km long roadshow was also different in that his vehicle was surrounded by party workers, nearly all sporting the traditional Mysuru Peta like the PM, and walking alongside his vehicle.

It was also a re-run of sorts of the Dasara ‘jambu Savarai’. “In Dasara, it is the elephants. Today, instead of elephants, it is Modi,” quipped Anand of Agrahaaara.

The national agenda

The Prime Minister’s road show is clearly a part of the BJP strategy to take the elections to a national agenda, to counter the Congress. It also hopes to change the narrative away from the corruption charges and the dented image of the state government.

It is a deep effort to secure the Mysore - Chamarajanagar belt where the party is yet to make deep inroads, having won only 4 out of the 22 seats in the 2018 elections. “Of course, I will vote for the BJP. But this time, it is tougher. Yet, with Modi coming here, it will turn the tide in our favour,” says Naveen of Vontikoppal.

Modi came last to the city to perform yoga in the Mysore Palace premises in 2022 during the World Yoga Day on June 21.

The party is banking on the personal connect and charisma of the PM to swing votes in its favour, and the road show is a bid to provide those who cherish a close-up and personal glimpse of Modi.

The party’s efforts to win a majority in the state hinges on its performance in the south Karnataka region, which is the bastion of the Congress and the Janata Dal (S). Hence, the attack on JD (S) as the B team of the Congress and description of JD (S) as a ‘family enterprise’.

The BJP also hopes for a spill-over effect in the adjoining semi-urban constituencies of Varuna, which features a high-profile Congress candidate in former chief minister Siddaramaiah, and Chamundeshwari.

“There is a magic about Modi,” says Chikkanna of Varuna constituency, who came only to have a glimpse of the Prime Minister. It was no different with the many long weekend tourists in the city, with 98 percent occupancy in hotels, who too got their close-up glimpse and photographed Modi in their mobile phones.

“I am happy. I did not know about the Modi roadshow. This is a bonus,” a clearly excited Chettiappa of Madurai, who was visiting the Mysore Palace with his family, said.

Many in the crowd were from the adjoining rural areas of the Mysuru city.

Earlier, Modi flew into the historic city from Beluru in Hassan district, after speaking at his third public event of the day in the state.

Modi held public meetings at Humnabad in Bidar district, Kudachi in Belagavi district and a roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday. On Sunday, he addressed election rallies in Kolar city, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district, culminating with the roadshow in Mysuru, winding up his whirlwind two-day campaign tour of Karnataka, during which he addressed six public rallies.

PM’s Tweet

The Prime Minister later tweeted about the rally, thanking the people of Mysore for their warm welcome, “It was a spectacular evening in Mysuru! Humbled by the people’s affection.”