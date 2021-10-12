Here’s why Rajasthan’s Bill on marriage registration has sparked a row

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on October 11 said his government would ask Governor Kalraj Mishra to return the amendment Bill on mandatory registration of marriages, passed by the State Assembly last month.

The proposed law in question — the Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021, passed on September 17 — amends a 2009 Act bearing the same name that regulates the registration of marriages, including child marriages.

“We are getting it examined by the Law Department and will request the Governor to send the law we have passed back to us. We’ll get it examined, and after that, we’ll move it forward, if needed,” Gehlot said at an event in Jaipur to mark International Day of the Girl Child.

What is the amendment?

Among other things, the proposed amendment to Section 8 of the 2009 Act regarding the “Duty to submit Memorandum” for registration of marriages has sparked an uproar.

The 2021 amendment states that the parents or guardians of a bridegroom under 21 and a bride under 18 “shall be responsible to submit the memorandum, in such manner, as may be prescribed, within a period of thirty days from the date of solemnisation of the marriage to the Registrar.”

