Here's why Congress is opposing separate polls for two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat

The Congress has demanded simultaneous elections on the two Rajya Sabha seats which have fallen vacant in Gujarat. The seats are vacant after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Textile Minister Smriti Irani won in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and resigned from the Rajya Sabha.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, at a press conference on June 13, said they came to know that there could be a bid to hold elections for the two seats separately. The party will approach the Election Commission (EC) with its demand of holding elections for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat together, he said.

Why simultaneous polls?

In the presser, Singhvi pointed out that simultaneous voting can bring one of the two Rajya Sabha seats to Congress, without taking the name of the party.

“Concerning the strength of its members in the Gujarat Assembly and on the basis of first preference and second preference votes, one seat will go to the ruling party and the next to the Opposition. It is according to an established fact,” said Singhvi.

This means one seat will go to ruling BJP and other to the Congress, who is the opposition party in the House.

"If you have one election today and one after few weeks, then the first election would be on the basis of the majority of MLAs in the Assembly that will support the ruling party and the next election again will be on the basis of the majority,” he said.

The BJP has 99 legislators in the Gujarat assembly and the Congress 77.

Any such "games" should be throttled at the inception because they are "unconstitutional games", the Congress spokesperson said.

"This would be a mockery of our constitutional ethos. It would be completely contrary to conventions. Whenever there are two seats of a state going vacant, you have elections together. It is obvious to everybody that the purpose of that is to ensure there is a fair exercise of franchise of each MLA," Singhvi said.