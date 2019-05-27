Here's what the national media had to say about PM Modi's sashay back to the throne

BJP president Amit Shah proved his mettle yet again. As Thursday’s vote results decided the fate of the nation for the next five years, Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 17th Lok Sabha and will become the first non-Congress politician to hold the post for two consecutive terms.

Grateful for the mandate, the PM thanked the voters and promised to build an “inclusive India”, a statement that is of immense significance.

The 68-year-old leader won the second term with a full majority; the other two PMs to achieve this feat were Congress stalwarts Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

In his speech after the victory, PM Modi upheld the notion of “one India” and dissed divisive politics. He said: “There are only two jaatis (castes) in India today — one is that of the poor, and the other is made up of those who want to contribute to take people out of poverty. There is no other caste.”

Beginning from the run-up to the elections, to the campaigns, the seven phases of voting and the constant keyboard war, the national media followed every bit of the developments closely, with a hawk-eyed vigil.

Now, as one of the most hotly contested national general elections drew to a close, let us take a look at how the National dailies responded to PM Modi’s victory: