Here's what RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat thinks about unemployment in the country

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Speaking at a public function here on Sunday, Mohan Bhagwat also asked people to stop running after jobs and said no work can be labelled as big or small as it is done for the society.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has said lack of dignity for labour was one of the main reasons behind unemployment in the country, and urged people to respect all kinds of work irrespective of their nature.

"No matter what kind of work people do, it should be respected. Lack of dignity for labour is one of the chief reasons behind unemployment in the society. Whether the work requires physical labour or intellect, whether it requires hard work or soft skills - all should be respected," Bhagwat said.

"Everyone runs behind jobs. Government jobs are only around 10 per cent, while other jobs are around 20 per cent. No society in the world can create more than 30 per cent jobs," he said, adding work that requires hand labour is still not respected.