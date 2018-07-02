Here's what Metro Man E Sreedharan has to say on bullet trains in India

Elattuvalappil Sreedharan, the Metro Man of India, in an interview about the Indian Railways has said that bullet trains are for the elite, and India should first focus on an inexpensive, clean and safe railway system.

Sreedharan, 86, a retired civil engineer and the architect of the modern metro system has lately been given the responsibility of setting standards for the metro rail system.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sreedharan gave his insightful excerpts on various topics ranging from the pace of growth in Indian Railways among other things.

However, the celebrated veteran engineer's views about the planned bullet train project could leave many surprised.

He said in the interview, "Bullet trains are hyper-expensive and out of reach on common folk. What we need right now is a modern, clean, safe and fast rail system."

He further said that he is not particularly satisfied with the pace of growth of Indian Railways. According to him, it is far from rapid.

He said, "Apart from bio-toilets, there is no technical upgradation. Speed has not increased. Punctuality is worst – officially 70%, actually less than 50%."

He also pointed out the insane number of accidents and deaths that happen on the railway tracks. According to him, Indian Railways is 20 years behind those of advanced nations.