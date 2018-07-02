App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's what Metro Man E Sreedharan has to say on bullet trains in India

"Bullet trains are hyper-expensive and out of reach for the common folks. What we need right now is a modern, clean, safe and fast rail system," he said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Elattuvalappil Sreedharan, the Metro Man of India, in an interview about the Indian Railways has said that bullet trains are for the elite, and India should first focus on an inexpensive, clean and safe railway system.

Sreedharan, 86, a retired civil engineer and the architect of the modern metro system has lately been given the responsibility of setting standards for the metro rail system.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sreedharan gave his insightful excerpts on various topics ranging from the pace of growth in Indian Railways among other things.

related news

However, the celebrated veteran engineer's views about the planned bullet train project could leave many surprised.

He said in the interview, "Bullet trains are hyper-expensive and out of reach on common folk. What we need right now is a modern, clean, safe and fast rail system."

 

He further said that he is not particularly satisfied with the pace of growth of Indian Railways. According to him, it is far from rapid.

He said, "Apart from bio-toilets, there is no technical upgradation. Speed has not increased. Punctuality is worst – officially 70%, actually less than 50%."

He also pointed out the insane number of accidents and deaths that happen on the railway tracks. According to him, Indian Railways is 20 years behind those of advanced nations.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 04:21 pm

tags #India #Indian Railways #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.