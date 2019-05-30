Here are some of the major names missing from Modi Govt 2.0

Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive term on May 30.

While PM Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah were inducted along with 56 others in the Cabinet, here are some of the major names that were missing:

# Jayant Sinha

# Suresh Prabhu

# Mahesh Sharma

# Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

# JP Nadda

# KJ Alphons

# Hansraj Ahir

# Maneka Gandhi

# Uma Bharti

# Vijay Goel

# Radha Mohan Singh

# Manoj Sinha

# Anant Hegde

# Anupriya Patel

# Jual Oram

# Anant Geete

On the other hand, two heavyweight ministers, Sushma Swaraj— the Minister of External Affairs (MEA)— and Arun Jaitley— Minister of Finance— opted out citing health reasons.