Hema Malini rejects party leader’s ‘chocolate face’ comment on Priyanka Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) and Bollywood actor Hema Malini has opposed her party leader’s “chocolaty face” remark made on Congress Uttar Pradesh (East) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Mathura MP, told The Times of India that said such “sexist remark should have no place in political dialogue.”

Taking a swipe at the Congress over the entry of Gandhi in politics, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on January 26 had said it was fielding "chocolaty" faces for the Lok Sabha elections as it has a dearth of strong leaders.

"Agle Lok Sabha chunav ke maidan mein utaarne Congress ke pass mazboot neta nahi hai. Isliye woh aise chocolaty chehre ke madhyam se chunav ladna chahti hai (The Congress does not have strong leaders to field in the next Lok Sabha elections. Hence, it wants to fight the polls through these charming faces)," he had said.

Rejecting use of such comments in politics, Malini said, “Such remarks should not be made at all. Politics is a profession for mature, experienced and knowledgeable people and they should not make such comments.”

Earlier, Malini was also targeted for her dance performance during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas at Varanasi.

Reacting to this, the actor-turned-politician said: “It is unfortunate that my opponents still cannot understand that besides being a politician, I am an accomplished artist and actor. If I am invited for a dance performance, it is not because that I am a politician but because I am an artist.”

She further said entry of beautiful woman does not give people the right to comment about their appearance. Instead of appearances, they should talk about our strength, abilities and knowledge, she added.

Asked whether film stars or pretty faces make an impact on voters, she told the newspaper: “People aren’t fool. They may gather to see an actor but don’t vote for the face.”

“However, if the people believe in the party and the candidate, actors and actresses do add a bit of charm in the campaigning, quivering the pitch for the opponents,” Malini said.