HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hema Malini has done so much for Mathura that she can’t recall it

She also said she has visited Mathura exactly 250 times, so she’s not an outsider, and definitely not running away from her duties

Jagyaseni Biswas
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter
Whatsapp

After being fielded as a BJP candidate from the holy town of Mathura once again, Bollywood’s “dream girl” and Member of Parliament Hema Malini decided to address the media.

The jubilant MP, who appeared quite confident of winning the elections again, expressed her gratitude towards the top brass of the party for considering her wish of representing Mathura once again.

The actor was having a smooth conversation with a CNN-News18 reporter, commenting vaguely on a host of issues, until the cat got her tongue.

After gloating unabashedly about the great work she has done, the reporter asked her to share some information with the audience on some of her development initiatives. That’s when things went awry. The 70-year-old could not recall what she has done, because “she has done so much for Mathura”.

That’s that. Moving on, she said the holy city is large, roughly 3,000 km in radius and has over 1000 villages, which makes it a “daunting task to be able to please every voter in the constituency.”

Interestingly though, when the scribe asked her to spare a word or two on former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav’s comment “Vikas gayab hai (development is missing)” she asked him to come and see for himself how Mathura has transformed over the years since it’s not too big a territory to scale. However, quickly making amends to the contradictory statement, she clarified, what she meant was her constituency may be large for her to man, yet a minuscule area when compared to the rest of the nation.

She also took jibes at the Opposition and said five years was too less a time to develop all of Mathura since nothing had been done to give a facelift to the area in the past many years.

Commenting on the recent burning topic – unemployment – the erstwhile star asked the media to avoid asking questions on allegations made by the Opposition that are “unworthy of discussion”.

She was also asked multiple questions by an NDTV reporter, especially focusing on talks about her frequent absence from public events and being regarded as an “outsider” in Mathura. The actor was quick to highlight how her constituency is a holy site and every other day, some event or the other is organized, making it impossible for her to attend all. However, she mentioned that it doesn't mean she doesn’t visit her constituency at all; the MP does that a lot – 250 times in the past five years to be precise.

Defending her stance further, she said, the people love her because she is the "gopi of Lord Krishna" and wants to continue serving the people. Even as she concurs that most of the development work taken up by her, including building roads and toilets, were funded by third parties and well-wishers, that doesn’t discredit her dedication to work for the betterment of her electorate.

 
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Hema Malini #India #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

