Heavy traffic snarls in parts of Delhi as AAP protests against CBI summons to Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

A serpentine queue of vehicles unable to move an inch due to the AAP protest was seen.

Security has also been tightened outside the Aam Aadmi Party office in Rouse Avenue

Heavy traffic snarls were witnessed in several parts of the national capital on Sunday following protests by AAP workers against the summoning of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI in the excise policy case.

Traffic jams were witnessed in the protest sites of Anand Vihar Terminal, ITO Chowk, Mukarba Chowk Peera Garhi Chowk, Lado Sarai Chowk,  Crown Plaza Chowk, Dwarka More Sec 6 and Sec 2 Chauraha, Pecific Wala Chowk Subhash Nagar More, Prem Wari Chauraha Ring Road, New Delhi Railway Station Ajmeri Gate Side, Bara Hanuman Mandir,  Karol Bagh Chowk,  IIT Crossing, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Raj Ghat and NH 24 Near Murga Mandi Gazipur.

Police officials, along with the traffic unit deployed at multiple locations, are persuading protesters to move from the roads and allow vehicle traffic.  "We have deployed sufficient force at these locations. But protesters are on a sit-in so we are persuading them to move because they are causing heavy traffic jams. If they are still not cooperating, we are removing them from the spot," a senior police official said.