English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Hearing in RSS defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned till December 3

    On the next date, the court will also hear Gandhi's plea for permanent exemption from appearance in the case. On the next date, the court will also hear Gandhi's plea for permanent exemption from appearance in the case.

    PTI
    October 01, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST
    Opposition party leaders in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha attended the protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk in the national capital to protest against the suspension of 12 MPs.

    Opposition party leaders in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha attended the protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk in the national capital to protest against the suspension of 12 MPs.

    A court at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday adjourned till December 3 this year hearing in the defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by an activist of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

    Joint Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) L C Wadikar is hearing the matter pertaining to the defamation case against Gandhi filed by RSS activist Rajesh Kunte. Kunte had in 2014 filed the case after watching Gandhi's speech in Bhiwandi, where the Congress leader alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi. Kunte had claimed that this statement slandered the reputation of the Sangh.

    In 2018, a court in Thane had framed charges against Gandhi in the case, but he had pleaded not guilty to the charges. Gandhi's counsel Narayan Iyer said Gandhi's plea about permanent exemption from appearance was filed two dates back, but is still to be heard.
    PTI
    Tags: #case #court #defamation #Rahul Gandhi #RSS
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 03:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.