Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya responds to Mallikarjun Kharge on medicine price 'hike'

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Twitter, responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's attack on the centre government over the rise in the prices of medicines.

Mandaviya said that the government had revised the list and prices of essential medicines in November 2022 and the NPPA had already notified the updated prices of 651 out of 870 medicines.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on April 3 responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's comments over the rise in prices of medicines, and said pharma companies are allowed to increase or decrease the prices of medicines every year according to the WPI.

On Sunday, Kharge tweeted about the hike in prices and wrote that PM has taken "supari (contract)" to "pickpockets" of the people.

He said, in a Tweet, "Regarding the cost of medicines, I would like to humbly tell some facts about the information you have given through tweet. According to the provision of DPCO, 2013 made in the UPA government, every year the pharma company increases or decreases the prices of medicines according to the WPI."

Mandaviya said that the government had revised the list and prices of essential medicines in November 2022 and the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) had already notified the updated prices of 651 out of 870 medicines. "But in November 2022, the government revised the list and prices of essential medicines. Under DPCO, 2013, the work of revising the applicable ceiling price of such notified drugs has been initiated by NPPA. So far, new ceiling prices of 651 out of 870 essential medicines have been notified."